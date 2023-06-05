Bokf Na Buys 60,297 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,297 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.67% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $47,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. 129,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,769. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

