Bokf Na Buys 683 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.43. 737,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,922. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.24. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

