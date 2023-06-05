Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bokf Na cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,672. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

