Bokf Na Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,947 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,598,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,840,398. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

