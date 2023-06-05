Bokf Na Has $52.93 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

