Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PXD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.99. The company had a trading volume of 773,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,266. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $287.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.