Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 564,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,937 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.47. 1,383,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,901. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

