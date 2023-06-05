Bokf Na Purchases 291 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bokf Na raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,530. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $299.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

