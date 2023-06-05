Bokf Na Purchases 60,297 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bokf Na grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,297 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.67% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $47,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,769. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

