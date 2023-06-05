Bokf Na Sells 1,228 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 245.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,188,000 after purchasing an additional 216,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $53,452,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.04. 22,655,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,376,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $357.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

