Bokf Na Sells 2,012 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,507,440 shares of company stock worth $2,342,035,176. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.80. 2,032,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

