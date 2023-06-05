Bokf Na Sells 32,837 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial comprises 1.2% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.96% of BOK Financial worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

