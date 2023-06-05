Bokf Na Sells 4,627 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 653,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,027. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

