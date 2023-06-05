Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.31. 663,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,929. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

