Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $45.11 on Monday, hitting $2,670.76. 310,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,630.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,394.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

