Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.