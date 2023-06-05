Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

