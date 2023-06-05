BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BP from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

BP Price Performance

BP opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BP

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 2.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in BP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

