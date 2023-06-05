Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.