Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,000 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Brian Richard Hole sold 100 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance
Shares of WLFC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on WLFC. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
