Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $75.26 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $75,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.12. 2,119,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,485. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $138.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

