Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $83.69 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $83,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $5.23 on Monday, hitting $453.63. The stock had a trading volume of 185,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.87.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971 shares of company stock worth $423,856. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.