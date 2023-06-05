Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,531 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up 3.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Advance Auto Parts worth $53,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.79. 3,619,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

