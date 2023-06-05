Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,242 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.80. The stock had a trading volume of 263,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,557. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.