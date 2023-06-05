Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $800.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,366. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $333.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $656.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.