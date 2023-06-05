Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 74115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The firm has a market cap of C$27.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
