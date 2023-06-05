Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 74115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The firm has a market cap of C$27.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

About Burcon NutraScience

(Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.