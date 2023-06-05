Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.45

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 2811941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
