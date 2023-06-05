Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $145.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

