Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.89.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

