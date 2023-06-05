CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CapStar Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In related news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,375 shares of company stock worth $229,948. Insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

