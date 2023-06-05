CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,156. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,375 shares of company stock valued at $229,948. Insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 455.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 240,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 38.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 171.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.