Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,578 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

