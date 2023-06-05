CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,703 shares of company stock valued at $76,582. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

