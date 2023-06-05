CEEK VR Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.01 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $57.30 million and $28.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015665 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,579.18 or 1.00050542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07532994 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $22,895,174.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.