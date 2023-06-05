Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

CLDX stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

About Celldex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,051,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 632,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

