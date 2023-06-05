Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
CLDX stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.