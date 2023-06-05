Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

