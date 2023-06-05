CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.40.

NYSE:CF opened at $62.91 on Thursday. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

