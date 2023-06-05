Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.12. 2,630,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,986. The stock has a market cap of $295.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.