Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $631.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 86.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

