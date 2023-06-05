Christopher Monroe Sells 2,680 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

IonQ Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 9,108,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

