ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

