CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,777 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.87. 13,965,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,561,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $127.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

