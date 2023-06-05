CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,031 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 1.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.98% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $359,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,487. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

