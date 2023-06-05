CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $76,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FirstService by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 36.0% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

FirstService stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.94. 15,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

