CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $62.60 Million Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581,323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.60% of Crescent Point Energy worth $62,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $780,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,166,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,006,291 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $748.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.
Crescent Point Energy Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.