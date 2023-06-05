CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $72.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,406 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,444 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 269,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.72. 3,426,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $405.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

