CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 773,088 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,781,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,088 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 4.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,086,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 68,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,604,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 100,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.31. 623,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,427. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

