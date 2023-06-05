CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 86,317 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,317 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $82,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,001 shares of company stock worth $26,664,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.66. 90,670,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,920,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

