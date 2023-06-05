CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of AON worth $59,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.20. 166,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,585. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.67 and a 200 day moving average of $312.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

