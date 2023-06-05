CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,560,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,505,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $130,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.