CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,026,364 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,404,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026,364 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.77% of Manulife Financial worth $256,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. 1,045,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,680. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.